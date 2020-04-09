First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Much cooler and drier air is blowing in from the northwest this morning, and the pattern for the next week is looking significantly cooler (after the warmest day of the year on Wednesday.) Generally northwest flow aloft will keep temps and dew points down….with generally dry conditions with the exception of a good chance of rain on Easter Sunday. Today in particular will be breezy and about 20 degrees cooler…with mainly sunny skies early and then more clouds in the afternoon and evening. Tonight will be colder..with lows in the 30s. A northwest breeze overnight should be enough to keep frost to a minimum…with the exception of some favored valley locations. Friday will be sunny and cool but less breezy.