Drivers offered percentage off auto insurance premiums due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Auto insurance customers could receive some relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With many under stay-at-home orders and social distancing restrictions, there are less drivers out on the road and less crashes.
Some insurance providers recognize there are fewer people driving and they are compensating customers.
Shelter Insurance® said it will issue a payment to their policyholders representing approximately 30 percent of their personal auto monthly premium for the months of April and May.
This includes Shelter’s subsidiaries AmShield Insurance®, Haulers Insurance®, and Say Insurance®.
Customers will either receive a check in the mail or the amount will be automatically deposited into their ban account. For more information, about Shelter’s plan click here.
Allstate announced it will be giving more than $600 million back to its auto insurance customers during the months of April and May. On average, Allstate said customers will receive 15 percent back based on their monthly premium. To learn more about Allstate’s “Shelter-In-Place Payback” click here.
