COVID-19 testing site reducing hours in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The community-wide Coronavirus Test Collection Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri will be reducing hours beginning Friday, April 10.
The Center will now be open Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
According to Saint Francis Healthcare System, the reduced hours are due to a decrease in the number of people tested at the location.
“We have seen a steady decrease in the number of tests performed at the Center due to the accessibility at other testing locations throughout our region and the fact that our community is taking the shelter in place order very seriously,” said Jimmy Wilferth, Vice President of Foundation and Marketing at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
You will have to have a referral from a health care professional before you can come to the testing site.
This means someone has already screened you and deemed your symptoms warrant getting a test.
Anyone seeking a test must first call the Coronavirus Community Nurse Hotline at 573-331-4200.
The Hotline is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
If you do get tested, health officials state those results are not immediate.
