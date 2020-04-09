Cape Girardeau superintendent honored as New Superintendent of the Year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools’ superintendent was named Missouri Association of School Administrators’ New Superintendent of the Year for the southeast district,
Dr. Neil Glass was surprised with signs and balloons, in social-distancing style, while he worked at Jefferson Elementary’s mobile food pantry on Thursday morning, April 9.
“While I am delighted that Dr. Glass has been named New Superintendent of the Year, I am not at all surprised,” said CGPS Board President Jeff Glenn. “He is a tremendous leader who connects with his team, our students and the community. This recognition is well-deserved.”
Dr. Glass would have been recognized at the 2020 MASA Awards Banquet, which was canceled as a precautionary step during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He has served as superintendent since July 2017.
Before being named superintendent at Cape Girardeau Public Schools, he was assistant superintendent for administrative services. He has also been a principal, teacher and coach in neighboring school districts.
