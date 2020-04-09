Businesses offer Wi-Fi for remote learning in Poplar Bluff

Several Poplar Bluff businesses agreed to allow the use of their parking lots to host Wi-Fi hotspots for students. (Source: Pixabay)
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - There are now some additional Wi-Fi access areas throughout Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce reached out to see if its members would help the local schools by becoming hotspots for remote learning.

Several businesses agreed to allow the use of their parking lots to host the hotspots for students.

According to Poplar Bluff Schools, the list of participating businesses is growing. They ask users to be respectful of the parking lots and to continue to practice social distancing.

Thanks to the Poplar Bluff Chamber for reaching out to its membership to open some additional Wi-Fi access points...

