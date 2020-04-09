Baptist Health reassigning, furloughing some staff, reducing pay for leaders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health announced it is temporarily reassigning and furloughing some staff and reducing pay for its leaders.
The announcement was made Thursday morning, April 9.
The health system said they are making these staff changes due to unprecedented medical and operational challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. They state it has been a delicate balance between maintaining a strong front line of caregivers battling COVID-19 and dealing with the drain on resources due to the suspension of some standard business operations.
Baptist Health said the changes will allow them to focus on caring for patients and to limit the spread of the virus.
The temporary furloughs affect regular full-time and part-time employees in jobs that do not support caregivers or are not critical to operations related to COVID-19. Baptist Health said number of employees this affects has not been finalized, but those furloughed will be eligible for unemployment and keep their medical benefits. Some employees could have reduced or no job responsibilities during their furlough.
The temporary unpaid furloughs will be implemented across the eight-hospital system, the Baptist Health Medical Group and the System Services Center (corporate headquarters). This includes Baptist Health Paducah.
“Our intent is to return to normal operations as soon as possible, and begin calling back employees. This is just a temporary measure,” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO. “We value our employees, who are the key to our success, and will continue to be the key to our success going forward. But, first and foremost, we need to ensure we will be here when our communities need us most.”
Some staff will be reassigned to areas where they are needed most.
In addition to the furloughs and reassigning of staff, top leaders with Baptist Health and the Baptist Health Medical Group will take a 20 percent pay cut. This includes system C-suite members and hospital presidents.
Other vice presidents and executive leaders will take a 15 percent pay cut.
Baptist Health employs about 19,500 people in Kentucky and surrounding states.
