Advice on applying for unemployment

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of southeast Missourians are left without jobs because of layoffs related to COVID-19.
That’s according to June O’Dell, the president and COO of the Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri.
“It breaks my heart,” said O’Dell.
She said the four job centers in southeast Missouri used to average two to three calls a day related to unemployment. Now, it’s six to 800 in one day.
“We’ve suffered a lot of layoffs. I have thirteen counties here in southeast Missouri, and we alone know of 61 companies that have laid somebody off, and I’m sure there’s more," said O’Dell.
If you find yourself out of work, here is some advice from O’Dell.
First, look for a state certified job center here. Then, call the number of the center closest to you. Someone will answer your call and walk you through how to apply for unemployment online.
Here are the local job centers:
- Cape Girardeau - Phone: 573-290-5766
- Sikeston - Phone: 573-472-5250
- Kennett - Phone: 573-888-4518
- Park Hills - Phone: 573-518-2431
“It’s so good to talk to a live person, because sometimes we get so wrapped up in talking to a virtual voice of press this, press that," said O’Dell.
It’s fastest to submit your application online, but according to O’Dell, that’s not always possible for some people now that libraries and job centers are closed.
“And so they’re kind of at their end because they don’t know what to do,” she said.
If you do call the state at 314-340-4950 to claim unemployment, O’Dell said do not hang up. They will get to you. Also, if you’ll get your money faster if you set up a direct deposit into your bank account.
“As the system’s been so flooded, I have no idea how long it will take you to get your first check. But usually it takes two to three weeks. And you do get the back checks. So from the day you file, you will get those checks," said O’Dell.
Also, there are job openings in southeast Missouri right now.
“There’s 512 positions open. And it may not be what you want for a career. But you know it’s a stop gap. It might lead to a career you never thought would be something you’d like to do. So it’s a time to kind of take what you can get but then use it for a positive outcome.”
You can find those jobs here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.