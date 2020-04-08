WGU Missouri lauches ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative

“Our teachers work tirelessly to provide enriching classroom experiences for their students but are often limited by the costs associated with providing impactful educational learning,” said Besendorfer. “In these uncertain times, as communities across the state practice social distancing and students settle into remote learning, it’s become even more apparent how important teachers are. ‘Fund My Classroom’ is just one way we can give back and thank them for all they do. We look forward to learning about all the projects being proposed this year and being able to provide deserving teachers with funding that will help make their classrooms more engaging for their students once school is back in session.”