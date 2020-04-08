Unemployment claims rise in Tenn.; Gov. Lee’s daily briefing at 3pm

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - Governor Bill Lee will hold a daily briefing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8.
On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,138 total cases and 72 deaths. They said 466 cases had recovered.
During the Tuesday briefing, the governor reported a spike of more than 250,000 unemployment claims in the state in a three-week period.
The Department of Labor and Workforce Development is expected to pay more than 100,000 claims this week.
Tennesseans out of work can click here to apply for unemployment benefits.
Small businesses can apply for the Paycheck Protection Program loan to help keep their workers on the payroll. The governor said the Small Business Administration will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
