Two vehicle crash on Route 37 leaves 1 seriously injured

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -A two vehicle crash on Illinois Route 37 has left one man seriously injured.
The crash occurred at 4 p.m on April 8.
A 2019 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Marc Roach, 36, of Marion and a 2014 Case IH Agricultural Sprayer driven by Robert Franklin, 65, of Goreville, were both driving north on Ill. Route 37 near Boles Lane.
Franklin began to turn left onto Boles Lane.
Roach attempted to pass and collided with side of the Agricultural Sprayer.
He was airlifted to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
Franklin was uninjured in the crash.
