Storms move out overnight, cooler air takes over

We have issued a First Alert Action Day for the threat of severe storms this evening with the main threats being very large hail and damaging winds. There is also a low tornado threat across the area as well. The storms will move out of the area by midnight and calmer weather will take over. Temperatures will cool down behind our front. Lows tonight will fall into the middle and upper 40s behind the cold front. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 60s. Your seven day forecast shows a possible frost for the area on Friday morning. We will be watching another storms system that could impact the Heartland on Easter Sunday. Behind that system much cooler than average temperatures will be with us for much of next week.