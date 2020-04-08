Stay-at-home orders could increase domestic violence calls

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As people hunker down to stop the spread of COVID-19, the stay-at-home orders could be much more than an inconvenience for women in domestic violence situations.
Local authorities and domestic abuse advocates want anyone in violent situations to know help is available even during the stay-at-home order.
“We really want to emphasize that you are not alone in this,” said Jessica Hill, executive director for Safe House for Women.
Hill said the stay home order is necessary, but she knows for some women it could be a dangerous situation.
“We do know that there are people who feel trapped right now and they may feel like they don’t have any other options and so one of the things we are trying to help people do is to be safe in their own homes as much as possible,” she said.
Hill said it starts with a home safety plan.
“It’s important that they keep their cell phone with them and keep it charged and to have some people outside of the home that they can regularly check in with,” she said.
Officials at Perry County Sheriff’s Office are also offering their advice through Facebook.
Detective Sergeant Jason Kelley said just because you are home more doesn’t mean you need to stay silent.
“If there is an issue at home, whether it would be domestic violence or even mental health we want them to know we are here for them, there are services available for them. Come to us and we can get the help or service they may need,” he said.
Hill said right now calls are steady, but once the stay-at-home order is lifted, that’s when she expects an increase in calls.
“When people feel like they have the opportunity to leave. Maybe their abuser is going back to work and so there’s an opportunity there.”
Like Kelley, Hill said they are here for you.
“Reach out for help and we will do everything that we can to help you,” she said.
If you are looking for a safe place or someone to talk to visit the Safe House for Women website.
