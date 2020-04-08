SSM Health creates a ‘surge plan,’ provides free virtual visits

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - SSM Health has created a ‘surge plan’ in order to prepare for an influx of COVID-19 patients.
“We have developed a detailed ‘surge plan’ that accounts for the number of patients we believe we could see due to COVID-19,” stated Damon Harbison, President, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. “We continue to work with state and local officials to predict and control the virus spread in our communities.”
The plan for SSM Health includes free on-line virtual visits to help individuals determine the need for testing, drive thru testing sites at Express Clinic locations, triage tents set up outside of the Emergency Departments in both Mt. Vernon and Centralia, and an expansion in the number of negative pressure rooms at each hospital.
“As things look now, we should have the facilities and equipment needed to care for those who are infected. However, this is an absolutely critical time in our country and this community with the COVID pandemic,” shared Jeremy Bradford, President, SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital. “What people in this area do over the next one or two weeks will determine whether we have enough caregivers, medical supplies and equipment like ICU beds and ventilators to handle the expected surge.”
The supply chain teams at SSM Health continue to evaluate all options, both traditional and non-traditional, to obtain additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
They have also partnered with local health departments, government officials, local businesses, charities, churches and individual community partners to help provide care and other needed services such as housing and child care.
