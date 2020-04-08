Spring Downtown Tailgate Flea Market in Cape Girardeau canceled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The spring Downtown Tailgate Flea Market was canceled.
Scheduled for May 3, the Flea Market Committee made the decision to cancel it for the safety of vendors and shoppers.
Organizers say it’s nearly impossible to practice proper social distancing because the shopping is hands-on and the majority of transactions are done with cash.
All May 2020 applications will be moved to October 2020 or possibly May 2021. Organizers say your spot will be reserved for no additional fee.
