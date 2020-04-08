Southern Illinois health centers receive over $6.2 million in funding

O’FALLON, Ill. (KFVS) - Five health centers in Southern Illinois have received over $6.2 million in grants to help combat the spread of coronavirus.
The grants were awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding program.
The funds were made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law on March 27.
Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation, Inc. in East St. Louis has received $2,311,505.
Shawnee Health Service And Development Corporation in Carterville has received $1,063,805.
Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp. in Christopher has received $1,247,930.
Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc. in Cairo has received $878,615.
RURAL HEALTH INC in Anna has received $761,120.
Copy4right 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.