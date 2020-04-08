SIU faculty join statewide effort to manufacture COVID-19 test ingredient

Researchers will be collecting ingredients in bulk and carefully calculating the orders-of-magnitude increases of those various ingredients in the “recipe” for larger batches, Hamilton-Brehm said. “SIU is not normally set up to do this. For research purposes, we usually only use a few liters of any media in the lab,” he said. “In this case, we are bolstering the whole state of Illinois and beyond. So we are buying our starting reagents in bulk, and we’re converting our laboratories from personal research to produce what is needed.”