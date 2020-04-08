Rend Lake College starts TikTok challenge

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Because people are stuck inside during this COVID-19 pandemic, more people are creating short 15-60 seconds videos on the platform TikTok.
Well, now you can enter to win a prize for making one.
Rend Lake College has started a simple challenge to bring some joy to people.
“We’re all going to make it through together, we are in it together," said Marketing Director Nathan Wheeler.
Rend Lake borrowed the idea from Southeastern Illinois College. Some rules do apply. You must wear the school’s colors and use the hashtag “We are Rend Lake” and “CC Month,” which stands for Community College Month.
“People need help right now, so this contest it provides a fun way to financially help members of our community," Wheeler said. "There’s been a tremendous cloud of fear lately and the college wants to do its part to help light up the darkness.”
He said the contest ends on April 30. There will be five winners, and each winner will get a $50 gas or grocery card.
Colin Baillie tried his best to create a TikTok of the day in the life of a journalist. Watch below.
