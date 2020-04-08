Pandemic Affecting Governors Race

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Missouri governor Mike Parson continues to provide updates on the coronavirus pandemic. It’s an election year for Parson, who is taking some heat from the person he could face come November. Governor Mike Parson/(R) MO “I would say the state auditor needs to worry about being the state auditor right now.” In response to last weeks criticism from the democratic state auditor Nicole Galloway. “This is not the time to play politics out of this issue," he said during a press conference.
Galloway is running for governor and will likely face Parson in November as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Galloway believes the governor should have issued a statewide stay at home order sooner.
Greg Vonnahme is a political science professor at UMKC says “So if you look at the statements she has made, in the context of the campaign. The criticism is pretty mild. But, does that help her or hurt her, politically I think there is a risk in downside for both Parson and Galloway. I don’t think this is an issue that Galloway wants to be talking about. “
But, David Kimball, a professor of political science at UMSL – says how the governor leads through this crisis could be top of mind for voters in November. “It seems like the corona virus is sort of the big issue now, in Missouri and in the country and so I think the governors handling of that will be an important factor in the election in the fall.”
As of right now, the state primaries are still scheduled for Tuesday, August 4 and the general election is Tuesday, November 3rd.
