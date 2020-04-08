1 new COVID-19 case in Williamson County

1 new COVID-19 case in Williamson County
The Bi-County Health Department announced another new case of COVID-19 on April 8. (Source: Stock Image/ Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | April 8, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 3:23 PM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of one new positive COVID-19 case within Williamson county.

The individual, a female in her 30’s, is at home in isolation.

She likely acquired the virus through community spread.

On April 7, Bi-County Health announced three new cases.

To date, there have been a total of 9 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 2 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.

Public health officials are investigating these cases, speaking with the positive individual about who they may have encountered before being diagnosed.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.