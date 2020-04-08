1 new COVID-19 case in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of one new positive COVID-19 case within Williamson county.
The individual, a female in her 30’s, is at home in isolation.
She likely acquired the virus through community spread.
On April 7, Bi-County Health announced three new cases.
To date, there have been a total of 9 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 2 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.
Public health officials are investigating these cases, speaking with the positive individual about who they may have encountered before being diagnosed.
