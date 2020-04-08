Mt. Vernon Drury Inn to be used as COVID-19 alternative housing

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) -The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) received approval from FEMA for COVID-19 related housing in Mt. Vernon.
The Drury Inn in Mt. Vernon and IEMA have entered into an agreement to house individuals affected by COVID-19.
“We were surprised to learn of this agreement for alternate housing between Drury and the agency. And, we know very little about the agreement, services, how this will be administered or if other local resources will be required," City Manager Mary Ellen Bechtel said. “At this point, and literally finding out about this today, we believe that the location in Mt. Vernon at the Drury Inn is supposed to serve as alternate housing for individuals within the immediate regional area and that there are other accommodations being provided in Carbondale, Metro-East and Effingham for those areas. We certainly understand that this pandemic is a situation that moves and changes quickly."
In the April 7th letter to the local EMA Coordinators, it is stated that FEMA will reimburse costs to IEMA associated with the sheltering of the following individuals:
• Individuals exposed to COVID-19, but not requiring hospitalization
• Individuals who are COVID-19 positive needing isolation, but not hospitalization (including those exiting from hospitals)
• Asymptomatic high-risk individuals needing social distancing as a precautionary measure (i.e., people over 65 or with underlying health conditions).
