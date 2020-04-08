Missouri sees increase in unemployment claims; daily briefing at 3pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a daily briefing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8 on the COVID-19 response.
As of Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 3,037 positive cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths in the state.
During Tuesday’s briefing the governor and director of the Missouri Department of Labor announced a new emergency law allowing first responders who contract COVID-19 to receive workers compensation and addressed filing for unemployment.
Gov. Parson said more than 100,000 people filed for unemployment in the past week.
The director of Missouri’s Labor Department said they’ve had more unemployment claims filed in the past couple of weeks than all of 2019.
The $600 federal supplement for those that are unemployed will be effective starting on March 29, 2020, for those filing their unemployment payment request for that week. The checks should go out April 12.
