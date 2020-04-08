29 Missouri Health Centers receive $27.7 million in COVID-19 response grants

“Community health centers are often the first place people go to get health care treatment quickly and close to home,” said Blunt. “Right now, clinics in Missouri are testing for coronavirus, providing tele-health services, and treating patients who are fighting this disease. One of my priorities in the most recent coronavirus response bill was extending funding for CHCs so they can continue providing care in local communities, especially our urban and rural under-served areas. I appreciate the tireless work our health care professionals are doing every day on the frontlines of this pandemic.”