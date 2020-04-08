2 men arrested for bringing contraband into Scott City jail

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Sheriff, Wes Drury, has reported that one Sikeston man and one Scott City man were arrested for bringing contraband into the Scott County Jail.
Two inmates currently being held were charged with orchestrating the delivery of the contraband.
Gary Lutes has been charged with three counts of delivery/possession of controlled substance at a county jail.
Zachary Moore has been charged with three counts of delivery/possession of controlled substance at a county jail.
On Thursday, April 2, 2020, correctional officers and deputies at the Scott County Jail were alerted to possible narcotics being brought to the Scott County Jail for an inmate.
Officers found located 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 2.6 grams of Marijuana, and loose tobacco inside of a set of hair clippers, the narcotics were concealed in a back compartment of the hair clippers.
Detectives with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify Mr. Lutes as the person who dropped the hair clippers off at the Jail.
During the investigation, detectives discovered that Moore helped package and conceal the narcotics inside the hair clippers that were met for his brother, an inmate at the Scott County Jail.
Lutes was arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail where he was formally charged and remains in custody. Bond was set by the court at $40,000 cash or surety.
Moore was arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail where he was formally charged and remains in custody Bond was set by the court at $40,000 cash or surety.
Probable Cause Affidavits have been submitted to Scott County Prosecutor for review against Michael Moore and Demarcus Arterberry, who are inmates currently being held at Scott County Jail, for delivery/possession of controlled substance at a county jail.
