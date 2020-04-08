Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Most coronavirus deaths in Missouri involving older people
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Older people have been far more likely to die worldwide from the coronavirus, and statistics from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show that Missouri is no exception. The health department cites 53 fatalities from the illness caused by the coronavirus. The toll rose by 14 Tuesday. The department also cited 3,037 confirmed cases, up 315, or 11.6%, from Monday. Twenty of the 53 Missouri residents who have died were age 80 or older, and 17 were in their 70s. Authorities on Tuesday announced the first death of a state prison inmate from COVID-19, a man from the Kansas City area.
ENTERCOM-DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT
Entercom station in Kansas City sued for discrimination
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former on-air personality is suing the parent company of Kansas City radio station KRBZ-FM for sex discriminiation and for retaliating when she complained. Afrentra Bandokoudis, former co-host of “Afrentra's BIg Fat Morning Buzz,” claims in the lawsuit against Entercom that she was paid less than male on-air personalities such as Johnny Dare and Lazlo even though her show outperformed theirs. Bandokoudis worked at the station, commonly called The Buzz, from 2002 until she was fired August 2018, except for two years at a Seattle radio station. Entercom did not return a message seeking comment.
MISSING PERSON-CHARGES FILED
Charges filed in disappearance of Missouri man in 2018
FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with abandoning a corpse in the case of a central Missouri man who was missing for more than a year before his remains were found. Sheriffs departments in Audrain and Callaway counties say 39-year-old Timothy Sullins, of Raymondsville, was charged in the death of Matthew Beauchamp, of Mexico. Beauchamp had not been seen since September 2018. His remains were found on a county road west of Mokane in December. Authorities believe Beauchamp may died from a drug overdose at a Callaway County home in 2018. Investigators allege Sullins and another person moved Beauchamp’s body. The second person has since died.
JEFFERSON CITY HOMICIDE-SENTENCE
Man pleads guilty, sentenced in Jefferson City murder
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Jefferson City man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a February 2019 murder. Austin Corrigan pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the killing of 63-year-old Clifton Withers and the wounding of Carol Wilson, Withers’ girlfriend. Cole County authorities say Corrigan left the scene but called police to report that two people had been shot. When police tried to stop his vehicle, Corrigan fled and was arrested after his vehicle crashed and he fled on foot.
INTERSTATE 64-FATAL SHOOTINGS
2 found fatally shot in car along Metro-East Interstate 64
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Two men found shot to death in a car on Interstate 64 near East St. Louis have been identified as southern Illinois men. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Day on Tuesday identified the victims as 47-year-old Alando P. Harris and 28-year-old Cedric R. Gibson, both of Cahokia. Harris is believed to have been the driver of the vehicle. The victims were found by Illinois State Police late Monday responding to a shots-fired call. Authorities haven’t released any information about a possible motive for the shooting.
HIT-AND-RUN HOMICIDE
Kansas City Police investigating hit-and-run as homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say investigators believe a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash was intentionally run down. Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the city's Blue Valley Park, when officers responded to reports of a crash involving a man who was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene. Police say the driver of the vehicle left the scene and abandoned the vehicle a short distance later. No arrests had been reported by Tuesday morning. Police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspected driver.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI LEGISLATURE
Missouri lawmakers return to Capitol for virus funding bill
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are taking extraordinary steps to return to the usually crowded state Capitol on Tuesday to work on an emergency coronavirus funding bill. The Capitol has been closed to everyone except essential staff since March 24. But lawmaker approval is needed for Gov. Mike Parson to spend what could amount to billions of dollars in federal funding for medical supplies, local governments, schools and other aid. A spokesman says the House aims to have fewer than 10 people in the chamber at any one time and for the 163-member chamber to vote one at a time.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS CITY MEALS
Kansas City Public Schools suspends free meals amid outbreak
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Public Schools has suspended its free meal distribution program for students after a food service worker helping with the effort tested positive for COVID-19. The Kansas City Star says the district announced the suspension Monday. Officials have given no timeline for when the program might resume. Officials suggested families go to the Harvesters Community Food Network website to locate food pantries and mobile distribution sites. Most school districts in the area launched grab-and-go food pickup programs when coronavirus closed schools to help ensure children in at-risk homes were getting enough to eat. But several have been interrupted as the spread of the virus has grown, including those at Tonganoxie, Kansas, and Raytown.