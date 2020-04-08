Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Topeka Zoo has announced it will make changes to two major fundraisers as officials look to slow the spread of COVID-19. Television station KSNT reports that the zoo announced the changes Sunday. The Roar & Pour Wine Fest will be held online as a Facebook Live Event on April 25. The zoo's Brew At the Zoo event has been pushed to July 24. It had been scheduled for early June. Those who have already bought tickets will receive new tickets with the rescheduled date. The zoo is also offering refunds for those who want them.