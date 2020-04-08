Kentucky receives $21.7 million to help fight COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Kentucky will receive $21.7 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for 25 Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Kentucky to combat the coronavirus.
The funding is the result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The bipartisan CARES Act passed with a 96 to 0 vote and was signed into law by President Donald Trump.
“The healthcare heroes in Kentucky’s community health centers deserve our support as they work on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. For many Kentuckians, particularly those in rural communities, these health centers provide vital access to quality, primary care,” said Senator McConnell. “When I introduced the CARES Act, which became the foundation for the largest rescue package in history, one of my top priorities was delivering federal funding to our medical professionals. I’m glad to see these resources are on the way to help protect Kentucky communities from this virus.”
“The Community Health Centers in Kentucky are grateful for the support of Senator McConnell. These clinics serve patients in underserved areas of the Commonwealth They treat all patients regardless of income. They are Kentucky’s safety-net for healthcare. With this funding the clinics will continue to provide care during these trying times and beyond,” said David Bolt, CEO of Kentucky Primary Care Association.
The following CHC’s are receiving funds:
A+ Family Healthcare, LLC, in Brownsville - $503,000
Audubon Area Community Care Clinic, Inc. in Owensboro - $514,925
Big Sandy Health Care, Inc. in Prestonsburg - $958,340
Bluegrass Primary Health Care Center, Inc. in Lexington - $503,000
Bowling Green-Warren County Primary Care Center, Inc. in Bowling Green - $727,415
Community Health Centers of Western Kentucky, Inc. in Greenville - $703,670
Cumberland Family Medical Center, Inc. in Burkesville - $1,982,600
Family Health Centers, Inc. in Louisville - $1,439,150
Grace Community Health Center, Inc. in Gray - $1,059,395
Health Help, Incorporated in Mckee - $1,077,110
Healthfirst Bluegrass, Inc. in Lexington - $1,013,300
Healthpoint Family Care, Inc. in Covington - $1,325,495
Juniper Health, Inc. in Beattyville - $699,800
Kentucky Mountain Health Alliance, Inc. in Hazard - $571,025
Kentucky River Foothills Development Council Inc in Richmond - $543,200
Lewis County Primary Care Center, Inc in Vanceburg - $1,618,415
Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, Inc. in Prestonsburg - $544,145
Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation in Whitesburg - $1,182,155
Park Duvalle Community Health Center, Inc. in Louisville - $979,685
Pennyroyal Healthcare Service Inc. in Hopkinsville - $567,275
Regional Health Care Affiliates, Inc. in Providence - $697,430
Shawnee Christian Healthcare Center, Inc. in Louisville - $576,860
Sterling Health Solutions, Inc. in Mt Sterling - $688,910
Triad Health System Inc in Warsaw - $602,855
University of Kentucky in Lexington - $623,105
