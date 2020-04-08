Kentuckians ask for equal access to healthcare during COVID-19 pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) -Disability rights advocates are asking Governor Andy Beshear to help make sure Kentuckians with disabilities have equal access to healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kentucky Protection & Advocacy, a client directed disability rights agency, along with some other organizations wrote to the Governor to request guidelines in the event there are not enough medical supplies to care for all COVID-19 patients.
The COVID-19 curve in Kentucky is flattening but predictive models continue to indicate there will be a shortage of ventilators.
If this or other shortages occur, medical professionals will have to choose who gets life-saving care and who does not.
P&A Executive Director Jeff Edwards notes, “History shows us that individuals with disabilities will likely be sent to the back of the line for medical care. That amounts to a death sentence for individuals with disabilities who contract COVID-19.”
The group has urged the administration to take action to secure equal care for all Kentuckians.
They have asked Governor Beshear to issue guidance to hospitals and other healthcare providers that complies with their obligations under the ADA and other federal disability non-discrimination laws.
A copy of the letter is available here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.