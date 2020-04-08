Jackson County reports new COVID-19 case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Health Department was notified of one new confirmed case of COVID-19.
The resident is a male in his eighties. He acquired the disease through local contact with a known or suspected case.
He is isolated and doing fair.
To date, there have been 22 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including one death.
Six individuals have recovered enough to be released from isolation.
Public health officials are investigating cases, speaking with positive individuals about who they may have encountered before their diagnosis.
