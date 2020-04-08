ISP urges safety as more tractors on rural roads

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police wants drivers to be more cautious when driving on rural roads.
Tractors will be out and about because farming time is in its prime. Motorist are required to follow normal rules of the roads when passing .
“Definitely slow down, pay attention to traffic," said Sgt. Christopher Watson with ISP. “Tractors are going to be out there on the road ways getting our food to the table so make sure you give them the space that they need to operate safely.”
Watson also said not to get to close to the rear of a tractor, because you will not be able to see around it.
He said all tractors will have an orange sign on the rear that will acts as a slow vehicle sign.
