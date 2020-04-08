Illinois to allow remote notarization during pandemic

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois will now allow remote notarization during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governor’s Office, the Secretary of State’s Office, and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation have expanded how real-time electronic technologies may be utilized.
Remote notarization can be used for the duration of Governor Pritzker’s stay at home order which is in effect until April 30th.
“IDFPR understands the critical need to modify current requirements with a balanced and thoughtful approach in order to allow essential real estate services to continue in a safe, remote manner. Protecting the health and safety of consumers remains a top priority for the Department and remote notarization allows us to achieve that goal,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Director of the Division of Real Estate.
“During the ongoing public health crisis, it is important that Illinois residents have access to the full range of financial options. This policy allows for individuals to continue to manage their affairs remotely, while practicing social distancing recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health,” said Chasse Rehwinkel, Acting Director of the Division of Banking.
