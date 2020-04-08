How families juggle the increase in work load during the Coronavirus

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - The coronavirus pandemic has uprooted families and brought on many changes throughout the country.
With schools closed and transitioned to remote learning, along with stay-at-home orders in place, most families are forced adapt to multi-tasking. The idea of “working parents” takes on a new meaning.
One family in Carbondale is finding ideas to help them cope with the every day task.
Syhemia Gray Cruz is a mother of three, a wife, and a teacher. She is now also a caretaker, caring for her disabled mother. She said, “Figure out what works for your family.”
Cruz brought her disabled mother to visit for Spring Break 2020, but continued to keep her at her home throughout the pandemic. Her mother is legally blind, so Cruz cares for her alongside her children.
Like many families, Cruz is coping with new changes at home with her children as well. “I wear the hat as a mother, a wife, a daughter and a sister," she said. With a 10, 7 and 2-year-old she also is the chief teacher.
“Organization helps me with anxiety because I can anticipate what is going to happen with my own life, with my household,” Cruz said.
Her spiritual beliefs and structure is what keeps her grounded she said.
Cruz is a Special Education Teacher for Neurorestorative Academy in Carbondale, IL. She applied her teaching skills to her family.
She converted her daughters’ room into a classroom. “The classroom set up, knowing what’s in the classroom, their plans, knowing how to educate them, knowing where they are, knowing what I need to teach.”
Family Practitioner, Dr. Jeff Ripperda, suggests parents to keep a schedule during the day.“Probably the single biggest thing that parents are going to struggle with right now is just maintaining some sort of daily schedule and routine,” he said.
On Facebook, a mother wrote to KFVS Staff in response to a post, “I’m not okay, teaching is not ministry. I feel like failure,” that mom said.
Dr. Ripperda also wants parents to know they are not alone. “I think too many parents are harsh on themselves in general," Ripperda said. "You got to remember the goal is not to make your kids happy everyday, the goal is to turn them into happy, healthy functioning adults. And just by being there and being reliable, you’ll get that.”
Cruz said she’s leaning on her faith in God as she focuses on keeping her kids on track. She hope for a sense of normality in the future. “To transition back into normal like once this is all over,” Cruz said.
