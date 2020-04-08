Heartland 5th graders make bracelets for healthcare workers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Every time dozens of healthcare workers look at their wrists, they’ll see an uplifting message thanks to two Heartland girls.
“Loved and grace and mercy and hope," said Carsyn Faught and Jaida Seigart.
Those are some of the words the Carysn and Jaida put on homemade bracelets.
“We want them to feel loved and protected and happy that we care about them," said Carsyn.
They brought out their beads and started making bracelets.
“It’s crazy. We thought it was gonna be like one or two but now it’s like 24 at a time," said Carysn.
When someone buys a customizable bracelet from their Facebook page, WORD Bracelets for a Cause, the girls use that money to make a bracelet for a healthcare worker.
“They send pictures and say thank you for helping us and encouraging us to stay strong," said Jaida.
The two friends started their project when school closed down because of COVID-19. So far they’ve made more than 400 bracelets.
“It makes me feel really happy cause like I’ve always been a lover of God, so basically I love giving back," said Jaida.
Their donated bracelets mainly stay in the Heartland, but they’ve shipped them to healthcare workers in other states as well.
“They are loved and we are with them,” said Jaida.
Before they pack up the bracelets, they sanitize them with disinfectant wipes and pray over them.
“So that they’re not just bracelets, but they’re healing to those nurses and everything they touch," said Carysn.
If you want to buy a bracelet or donate for them to make one for a healthcare worker, you can find information on their Facebook page. You can choose your word and colors as well.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.