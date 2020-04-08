Heartland church to deliver no contact Easter packages to porches

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The First Baptist Church of Jackson are delivering Easter packages to the porches or door steps of those who would like one this weekend.
It’s called “Operation Egg Drop." Church volunteers will be using gloves and sanitizer to make sure they are safely putting together a package filled with eggs, candy, scripture and more.
A pastor with the church said Easter is the most important time of the year; and the isolation due to the COVID-19 gives families a perfect time to discuss at home why Easter is important to them.
"There's so many families that aren't being able to get together and celebrate and so forth. But we thought by supplying some eggs with candy in them and giving some material to parents so they can explain the Easter story to their children and maybe even have their own little mini egg hunt at home."
Church volunteers also will be wearing their masks to deliver the Easter packages.
There has been more than 150 requests for Easter baskets for families from Jackson and the surrounding communities. They are planning to drop them off on Saturday.
