First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

We’ve got one more warm day on tap, before a cooler pattern sets in for the remainder of the week and the Easter weekend. Morning clouds should gradually give way to mostly sunny skies today, allowing afternoon air temps to get into the low to mid 80s. This will likely be the warmest day of 2020 thus far. As a cold front approaches from the northwest late today, thunderstorm chances will begin to ramp up in the late afternoon and evening…and thunderstorms are expected to sweep through mainly between about 4 pm and 10 pm. SPC has now upgraded us to a level 3/enhanced risk. High instability and moderate shear would point to mainly a large hail and damaging wind event…but isolated tornadoes are possible as well especially in discreet supercells early in the event. Keep in touch with radars and watches/warnings this evening.