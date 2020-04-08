FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of 2020, so far

(KFVS) - Another warm day before a cooler pattern sets in for the rest of the week.
Brian Alworth says morning clouds should gradually give way to mostly sunny skies today, allowing afternoon air temps to get into the low to mid 80s.
This will likely be the warmest day of 2020 thus far.
As a cold front approaches from the northwest late today, thunderstorm chances will begin to ramp up in the late afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to sweep through mainly between about 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.
It’s expected to mainly be a large hail and damaging wind event, but isolated tornadoes are possible as well.
Starting on Thursday, the remainder of the forecast is much cooler.
More rain is likely, especially late on Saturday into Easter Sunday.
Of concern is the threat of frost/freeze conditions on several nights, depending on wind conditions.
Friday morning lows are expected to be in the 30s, but more cold nights are likely early next week as well.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.