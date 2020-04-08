FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to severe weather

(KFVS) - A First Alert Action Day was issued for Wednesday, April 8 due to the threat of severe weather this evening.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says for most of the day we will see partly cloudy conditions and warm temperatures.
As a cold front moves into our area this evening, thunderstorms and severe storms will develop.
The main threats appear to be large hail, up to tennis ball size, and damaging winds over 70 miles per hour. There is a small tornado threat as well.
Starting on Thursday, the remainder of the forecast is much cooler.
More rain is likely, especially late on Saturday into Easter Sunday.
Of concern is the threat of frost/freeze conditions on several nights, depending on wind conditions.
Friday morning lows are expected to be in the 30s, but more cold nights are likely early next week as well.
