Fault Line Film Festival celebrates 10 Years with new virtual format

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Southeast Missouri State University’s Fault Line Film Festival will celebrate 10 years of showcasing the creative talents of film-making students during an entirely online version of the festival on April 10-18.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have shifted the normal week-long festival and red carpet event into a virtual display of creativity.
“We will be entirely online this year, having screenings and awards over a nine-day period from Friday, April 10, to Saturday, April 18,” said Fred Jones, professor of mass media and coordinator of the Festival. “Each night will feature official selections and award winners in a different category. Screenings will be pre-recorded and uploaded to YouTube at 7 p.m. each night. Each online event will be approximately one hour in length.”
Jones says this year’s virtual festival, while not originally planned in this format, gives students the opportunity to share their hard work and hours of effort, despite the current circumstances.
The films can be viewed on the 10th Annual Fault Line Film Festival’s You Tube Channel.
The online viewing schedule will be as follows:
- Friday, April 10- Best Comedy Award
- Saturday, April 11- Best Long Form Award
- Sunday, April 12- Best Animation and Best High School Award
- Monday, April 3- Southeast Showcase #1
- Tuesday, April 14- Southeast Showcase #2
- Wednesday, April 15- Best Alternative Award
- Thursday, April 16- Best Mystery/Suspense Award
- Friday- April 17- Best Drama Award
- Saturday, April 18- Best of Festival Award
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.