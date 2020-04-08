East Prairie Fire Dept. looking for more information after ‘reckless’ actions cause fire

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The fire department says reckless actions led to a house fire.
Firefighters responded to the fire on Herring Street around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
They say the building was unoccupied and did not have working utilities.
According to the fire department, it was previously burned and the fire marshal was contacted.
In a Facebook post, the fire chief said due to someone’s reckless actions, the homes of two families were damaged and lives were put in jeopardy.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the fire chief at 573-427-0728. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the East Prairie Police Department or the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.
