Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department hopeful for summer sports leagues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you or your kids play sports there is probably no doubt about it you’re wanting to get back on the field.
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department officials said they are taking it day by day, but are preparing for summer leagues.
“We will be back and there’s no doubt about it and we are positive about that,” Penny Williams, recreation manager.
Williams is hopeful the empty fields and bleachers will some some activity in less than a month.
“The beginning of May we should be back operating if things continue to progress in a positive way,” she said.
Williams said the coronavirus has halted a lot of things.
“Right now, we are just kind of on hold and we are really excited about all the prep time that we are having for the summertime,” she said.
She said as they are taking the time to prepare, you can do the same.
“We want to be back online as soon as possible which means ordering uniforms, all those kind of things. But it does have some planning and preparations that’s require. So, we have to know that people are going to be back on board,” Williams said.
Williams urges anyone who wants to play this summer, to just let them know now.
“Cause what we don’t want to do is get a green light and then have a two-week delay because we are not ready to go. So, we encourage the public to send those emails and reach out to the staff," she said.
For more information about the summer leagues, visit the Parks and Recreation website.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.