A-State lifts campus-wide lockdown following shooting

Chancellor asked all students to shelter in place for now.

A campus lockdown went into effect early Wednesday morning. (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, Arkansas State University lifted a campus-wide lockdown following a late-night shooting.

Just before 12:30 a.m., the university sent a campus alert regarding a gunshot victim found in the 1200-block of University Loop.

Both university and Jonesboro police responded to the scene. At last report, no arrests have been made and police continue to search for a suspect.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse told our reporter that approximately 700 students are scattered across campus and that is why they asked all students to shelter in place.

Neither he nor police could release any more information, including if there were any injuries or not.

Police cleared the scene around 1:30 a.m.

The campus remained on lockdown until 5:03 a.m. when Damphousse announced it had been canceled and “campus operations may continue as scheduled.”

As of 5:03 AM, the campus lockdown is cancelled. Campus operations may continue as scheduled. ❤️🐺

Posted by Kelly Damphousse on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

