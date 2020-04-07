What you need to know April 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 7.
Today will be breezy and warm with highs near or above 80.
Rain and storm chances are very slight for today, but in our southern counties there could be a storm in the afternoon or evening.
Storm chances increase on Wednesday with the approach of a cold front. The main threat from these storms will be large hail and damaging winds.
Thursday will be much cooler with a chance for frost early Friday morning.
Rain pushes back into the forecast for the weekend.
- Voters in Wisconsin will face a choice Tuesday of participating in a presidential primary election or heeding warnings from public health officials to stay away from large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Missouri was scheduled to hold its Municipal Elections today, but Gov. Parson postponed them until June 2.
- California has loaned 500 ventilators to four states and two territories.
- The body of the daughter of former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend was located and recovered Monday. The search continues for her son.
- Ozark National Scenic Riverways is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for a recent wildfire and to prevent future arson in the park.
- A Cape Girardeau County woman is spreading faith to those that need some support throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
- The oldest female Marine in California celebrates her 104th birthday with a drive-by party due to COVID-19.
- Kroger is the latest grocery chain to reduce the maximum number of customers allowed in its supermarkets.
- The Super Pink Moon is set to fill the night’s sky this evening.
