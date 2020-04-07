What you need to know April 7

Today will be breezy and warm with highs near or above 80. (Source: CNews/William Foeste)
By Marsha Heller | April 7, 2020 at 4:12 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 4:12 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 7.

First Alert Weather

Today will be breezy and warm with highs near or above 80.

Rain and storm chances are very slight for today, but in our southern counties there could be a storm in the afternoon or evening.

Storm chances increase on Wednesday with the approach of a cold front. The main threat from these storms will be large hail and damaging winds.

Thursday will be much cooler with a chance for frost early Friday morning.

Rain pushes back into the forecast for the weekend.

