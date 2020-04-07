West Frankfort Fire Dept. changes the way they clean

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Covid-19 has changed the way people clean, including firefighters.
West Frankfort fireman Jesse Jeffords was looking through Facebook as his shift changed and noticed departments cleaning in different ways.
A department out of Texas was cleaning its ambulances with 1/3 cup bleach and a gallon of water.
That was the trick for the West Frankfort.
“On average, we have been using about a quarter little container of those disinfectant wipes, disinfecting the ambulance and it was taking us about 25-30 minutes to do it right," Jeffords said.
The change has led them to clean the whole ambulance down in around 5-10 minutes.
Jeffords says
“We just turn the pressure way down on it, use that more as a medium to get the bleach solution on the seats and everything and let it sit for the recommended amount of time," he said.
They also use CDC-recommended clothing to clean.
Jefford said he and his team wear eye protection, a mask and a gown, as well as gloves.
“We had an abundance of a hazmat suits, that’s what we’re using instead of gowns," he said.
While the cleaning has changed for the time being, the way they dispatch on calls has not.
“Nothing has changed responding to calls," said paramedic Gaston Saillez. "We’re still responding to them as quick and efficiently as we can.”
The only thing different Saillez said, "us applying the PPE if people do meet some of this criteria. So, if the public does see us then we’ll be in a little different attire than they normally do.”
