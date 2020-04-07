Watching for severe storms Wednesday night

Tonight will be warm and mainly quiet for a good chunk of the Heartland. The only exception will be for the chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late tonight into the early morning hours on Wednesday in mainly southern Illinois. While we may start the day with some cloud coverage on Wednesday, we will clear out and see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon hours. Then we will watch for shower and thunderstorm development through the late evening and overnight hours as a cold front moves towards the Heartland. The storms that do develop could produce large hail and damaging winds. Right now the tornado threat is small. Behind this from colder weather takes over for the end of the week. Patchy frost possible Friday and Saturday morning.