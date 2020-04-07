Stoddard Co. Health Center reports 8th positive case of COVID-19; says 2 cases recovered

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The public health center reports an eighth positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
According to the health center on Tuesday, the case is contact-related and the patient, a woman in her mid-60s, is quarantined at home.
Health department staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts who may have been exposed.
The Stoddard County Public Health Center also reported two of the eight positive cases recovered.
They say the two people are no longer considered contagious.
This also means, according to the health center, their families and any other household members have also been removed from quarantine, if they were quarantined as well.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.