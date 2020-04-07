1st COVID-19 case in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports the first case of COVID-19 in Pulaski County.
The individual, a female in her 60’s, has been notified and is isolating.
Southern Seven Health Department will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear.
The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties:
· Massac County: 2
· Pulaski County: 1
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), in Illinois there were 1,287 new individuals with COVID-19 identified on April 7 bringing the confirmed total in the State to 13,549 individuals, with 380 deaths.
Residents can expect the number of cases to increase as more tests become available.
Your chance of contracting this virus can be reduced by adhering to the following public health guidance:
· Maintain a social separation distance of 6 feet.
· Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. You can also use the bend of your elbow.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.