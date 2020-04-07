Scott City church rings bell daily to remind everyone they’re not alone

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The sound of church bells remind all of us we are not alone.
The Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City, Mo. is a call for church bells to ring to let those working from home know we are thinking about them.
“Sometimes in this isolation we can feel alone, we’re not supposed to be around other people. It feels like the whole world is out there but it’s just me, myself and I. Many times it’s just us two, us three, us four, but in reality the whole world is out there.”
Church leaders say if you’re feeling lonely or isolated, don’t forget to reach out to friends or loved ones.
