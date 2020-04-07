Sale of nonresident turkey permits suspended in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The sale of nonresident turkey permits was suspended in Kentucky.
According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, current guidelines for travel into Kentucky include eliminating nonessential trips into the state. These were issued because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the guidelines, the department is no longer selling 2020 spring turkey permits to nonresidents. This is effective immediately.
For nonresidents who have already purchased these permits, the Department said you should only plan to hunt in Kentucky if you can follow Governor Andy Beshear’s executive orders and CDC guidelines, including self-quarantine in Kentucky for 14 days.
According to the Department, they are working on options for refund or credit toward future purchases; those options will be sent to affected customers by email and in My Profile at fw.ky.gov.
You can click here for more information on the state’s response to COVID-19 and its impacts on outdoor recreation.
Kentucky’s general spring turkey season will begin April 18 and continue through May 10.
Residents of Kentucky may hunt as planned.
For those who will be hunting, the department advised all hunters to follow these guidelines:
- Keep a 6-foot distance between you and others while outdoors;
- If you are taking a youth hunting, only take along youths from your household. Youth hunters require closer contact and immediate supervision;
- Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol; and
- Follow CDC recommendations for disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, such as borrowed hunting equipment.
Remember to follow safe social distancing practices if you are hunting with someone who does not live in your household. Examples of safe social distancing practices include:
- Stay at least 6 feet apart while engaging in your outdoor activity;
- Drive in separate vehicles to your hunting location; and
- Do not hunt in a ground blind together.
