Sale of nonresident turkey permits suspended in Ky.

SALES SUSPENDED for NONRESIDENT TURKEY PERMITS - Guidelines for travel into Kentucky issued in response to the novel coronavirus include eliminating nonessential trips into the state. To best conform to this guidance and help protect Kentuckians and our visitors from this serious threat, the department is no longer selling 2020 spring turkey permits to nonresidents. We sincerely regret any inconveniences this may cause. For nonresidents who have already purchased these permits, you should only plan to hunt in Kentucky if you can follow Gov. Beshear's executive orders and CDC guidelines, including self-quarantine in Kentucky for 14 days. We are working on options for refund or credit toward future purchases; those options will be communicated to affected customers by email and in My Profile at fw.ky.gov very soon. More information on the state's response to COVID-19 and its impacts on outdoor recreation is posted here: https://fw.ky.gov/covid19/Pages/default.aspx.