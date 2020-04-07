Reynolds County, Mo. officials issue Stay at Home order, limit entry for non-residents

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The county commission and health officer issued a stay at home order and limited entry for non-residents.
The order goes into effect at 6 p.m. on April 7 and will continue through 12:01 a.m. on May 11.
Non-residents cannot enter, travel through or stay in Reynolds County, with some exceptions.
Those exceptions include essential activities, essential governmental functions or to operate essential businesses and operations.
For example, you are allowed to run errands, pick up your medicine, go to the doctor or pay bills but you are asked to return home when you are finished.
Another example is if you are a business owner who lives in St. Louis, goes to Lesterville to check on your business and do payroll, you would be required to return home to St. Louis after finishing your tasks.
This is in addition to the “Stay Home Missouri” order effective on April 6.
