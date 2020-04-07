Record numbers for Ill. “voters by mail” in 2020: What’s the future of voting look like?

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The future of voting in elections could change with impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation.
According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, a record number of Illinois voters turned to early voting and vote by mail in March’s primary.
Political expert John Jackson with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute said the voting in-person so many of us are used to may be a thing of the past.
“Early voting is certainly the future," he agreed.
Official election numbers statewide will not be available until ISBE certifies the vote on April 17, according to an ISBE spokesperson Matt Dietrich. However, the unofficial results they have received showed more than double the mail-in ballots for March’s primary than they did in 2016.
Unofficially, in the 2020 primaries, 229,806 mail ballots were cast statewide in comparison to 119,000 in the 2016 primary.
Jackson believes this pandemic did in fact impact the turnout.
“In the era from now until we get all of the primaries out of the way, there’s a very real question as to whether people want to show up in person because of the virus scare," he said. "That could be still relevant because of the virus scare, and that could still be relevant in November.”
Jackson said it’s about time the state of Illinois starts moving in that direction.
“We do everything else -- we do our banking, our buying, we do all kinds of things on the internet and by mail," Jackson said. "The flexibility - it’s more attractive to people to go when it’s convenient, when they are off work or when they don’t have kids to take care of.”
Jackson County Clerk Frank Byrd said protecting all ballots is their main concern.
“In Illinois, we are very secure,” he said.
“We have cyber navigator, and that’s something when I got elected I really took advantage of, and that really helps because they are on top of everything," Byrd said. "They see everything that goes on with the elections and elections departments. So, if there is anything that is odd or we are having sort of a hacking issue, they take charge.”
Regardless of how they vote, Jackson said he hoped more people choose to have their voices heard in November.
“We are not doing that very well, so anything that facilitates it like voting by mail or early voting, I’m all for both of them,” Jackson said.
If you are interested in voting by mail, registered voters can request a vote by mail ballot at your county clerk’s office prior to election day. For Jackson County, Ill., you can click here.
