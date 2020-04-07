Pulaski County, Ill. leaders remind public governor’s executive orders will be enforced

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The sheriff and state’s attorney reminded the public that the governor’s executive orders relating to the coronavirus pandemic will be enforced.
Sheriff Randy Kern and State’s Attorney Jim Flummer said there are two priority enforcement targets at this time.
The first is unlawful public gatherings of adults, particularly those who gather for outdoor parties. They say arrests will be made as necessary.
The second is minors out in public in violation of the limited exceptions to the stay at home order.
According to Kern and Flummer, juvenile delinquency petitions may be filed against these minors. Parents, guardians or custodians who allow their children to violate the stay at home order may be prosecuted for endangering the life or health of a child.
